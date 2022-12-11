Left Menu

Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

One closely watched indicator can be seen in the U.S. government bond market, where the Treasury yield curve recently inverted to its steepest level in at least 20 years, magnifying a signal that has preceded past economic downturns. Hainlin, of U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said he is concerned that pressure from higher rates on consumer and business spending has yet to be factored into investors' earnings expectations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:30 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year. The S&P 500's latest rebound stalled in the past week, as stronger-than-expected economic data fueled concerns that the Fed will need to keep interest rates higher for longer in its bid to crush inflation, potentially bringing on a recession. The index has bounced about 10% from its October lows but remains down more than 17% on the year.

Equities' trajectory in the near future may depend on whether Tuesday's consumer price index report shows inflation is responding to the most aggressive Fed hiking cycle since the 1980s. Hotter-than-expected data could bolster fears of more Fed hawkishness, pressuring stocks. "If CPI comes in north of expectations or even doesn't decline at all, that is not going to be market-positive," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

CPI reports have been catalysts for outsized swings in markets this year, with the S&P 500 moving an average of around 3% in either direction over the past six CPI releases, compared with an average daily move of about 1.2% over the same period. That includes a Sept. 13 inflation release that sparked a 4.3% sell-off and a Nov. 10 report showing softer-than-expected inflation that fueled a 5.5% rise and helped stocks extend their latest rally. A second helping of benign data could bolster the case for a peak in inflation and buoy equities further.

"Typically around the CPI reports it has been pretty volatile this year, and I don't see a reason to think it still won't be that way when we get the data next week," said David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth Management. Meanwhile, investors are factoring in a half-percentage-point rate hike from the Fed next week, a step down from its recent series of three-quarter-point increases. With Wednesday's rate action largely seen as a foregone conclusion, Wall Street will be focused on the central bank's projections for how high rates will ultimately rise.

Also key will be Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's views on inflation and the possibility that the economy can slip into recession next year – an idea that has filtered into asset prices and dominated investor thinking lately. One closely watched indicator can be seen in the U.S. government bond market, where the Treasury yield curve recently inverted to its steepest level in at least 20 years, magnifying a signal that has preceded past economic downturns.

Hainlin, of U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said he is concerned that pressure from higher rates on consumer and business spending has yet to be factored into investors' earnings expectations. The firm is slightly overweight fixed income and favors shares in sectors viewed as havens during rough economic times, such as utilities and healthcare. Some believe a hefty amount of cash on the sidelines and seasonal factors could help invigorate the stock rebound if inflation is weaker than expected or investors like what the Fed has to say.

Investors that have whittled down equity positions and beefed up cash reserves have shown a tendency to jump aboard stock rallies in recent months, helping amplify upside moves in equities. A Deutsche Bank report published on Dec. 4 showed that equity positioning remained lower than it had been for about 86% of the time since January 2010, though it has crept higher in recent weeks. Cash levels among fund managers surveyed by BofA Global Research stood near multi-decade highs last month.

At the same time, the S&P 500, which is down 3.6% so far this month, has risen an average of 1.5% in December since 1950, the third-best performance of any month, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac. "People, ourselves included, would expect the seasonals to take us into year-end, absent a huge surprise on the CPI and the Fed," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital.

Others, however, think the recent rally in stocks is already all but over. Morgan Stanley strategists earlier this week warned clients of risks to corporate earnings and urged investors to stay "defensively oriented" in areas such as healthcare and utility stocks. "We recommend taking profits before the Bear returns in earnest," they wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022