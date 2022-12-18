Andhra Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, seize MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested five drug peddlers and seized 70 grams of MDMA drug, which is worth Rs 5 lakh in the Visakhapatnam market. In view of the new year celebrations, the Anti-Narcotic cell of the City Task Force maintained close surveillance on the drug peddlers and seized the case property from the possession of the accused.

Anand Reddy Zone II DCP, Visakhapatnam said, "Taskforce raided and arrested drugs. Police arrested five persons from Visakhapatnam city. All five were classmates in 2014 in hotel management." "70 grams MDMA, bike, cell phone and car have been seized from their procession. Rs 5 lakh worth of drugs have been seized," said Reddy.

He further said that more than 70 to 80 rowdy sheeters have been arrested in drug cases in the last five months. "We have been watching rowdy sheeters in the city limits with special teams. Anyone can give a complaint through this WhatsApp number to Vizag police 9493336633," said Reddy.

He further teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused and unearth the forward and backward linkages of the accused involved in the chain. Visakhapatnam city Police appealed to the parents to keep a close watch on the behaviour of children and if any abnormality and signs of depression are observed, parents shall immediately take the children to professional counselling.

"Parents may also avail of the facility of the city Police counseling centre "MARPU", where several drug-addicted children were given counseling and efforts were made to bring change in their lives," the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)