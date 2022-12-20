Left Menu

Russia wants to cooperate with Iran on gas turbines

Russian companies are interested in cooperating with Iran on gas turbine technology and joint production, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said in a statement on Tuesday. Russia has been trying to start producing its own gas turbines of medium or large capacity for years, but is yet to fine tune the process.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:26 IST
Russia wants to cooperate with Iran on gas turbines

Russian companies are interested in cooperating with Iran on gas turbine technology and joint production, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said in a statement on Tuesday.

Russia has been trying to start producing its own gas turbines of medium or large capacity for years, but is yet to fine tune the process. The need to have its own production has become more acute since the start of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine in February. Siemens Energy and some other foreign companies, whose turbines were used to built modern gas power plants in Russia, are withdrawing from the Russian market or have suspended operations, making it difficult for Moscow to service these plants.

"There is large potential for cooperation in this," Shulginov told a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Mehrabian. Moscow has been pushing for closer ties with Tehran amid Western sanctions and pressure over Russia's operation in Ukraine. Iran wants deeper cooperation with Russia in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022