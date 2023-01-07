Left Menu

UN chief very vocal about issues to be highlighted at Voice of Global South Summit, says his spokesperson

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:45 IST
UN chief very vocal about issues to be highlighted at Voice of Global South Summit, says his spokesperson

As India prepares to host a special ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ next week, a UN spokesperson has said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been very vocal about issues that will be the focus at the virtual summit such as the deep impact of the Ukraine conflict and COVID crisis on developing countries.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, was responding to a question on the virtual summit being hosted by India on January 12-13 in which more than 120 countries are been invited to participate.

The summit will focus on issues such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and increasing food, fertilizers, and fuel prices. “Obviously, these are issues, which the Secretary-General I think has been very vocal about and flagging how much the developing countries have been hurt by the conflict in Ukraine, by the unequal approach to solving the COVID crisis, debt relief and so on,” Dujarric said on Friday.

When asked if the UN has been invited to the summit, Dujarric responded that he would check.

The 'global South' largely refers to countries in Asia, Africa and South America. This ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ under the theme of ‘Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose’ envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South Summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally,” it said. It added that India’s ongoing Presidency of the G20 provides a special and strong opportunity for those countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations from the G20. “This is in line with Prime Minister’s statement that India’s G20 Presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the Global South, whose voice often goes unheard,” it said.

The Summit will include 10 sessions over the course of two days. The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at the Head of State / Government level, and hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The theme of the Inaugural Leaders’ session is ''Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development” and that of the Concluding Leaders’ session is ''Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023