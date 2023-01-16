Jammu and Kashmir govt to make all services online by January 15, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday impressed upon all the offices to make online all the services provided by them by 15 January next year. He made these remarks while reviewing the performance of the IT Department in a meeting here. The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, the IT Department, Scientists from NIC and other officers of the department.

Mehta directed the officers to prepare a list of all the services provided by the departments. He asked them to separate the services still offered in offline mode and prepare a roadmap for offering them in online mode with end-to-end digitization by the 15th of January next year, an official statement said. He exhorted them to advise the departments to conduct a security audit of their respective websites forthwith without any failure. He told them to extend handholding to these departments to comply with the direction. He asked them to frame a list of offices that fail to conduct this audit so that action is initiated against those responsible.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the need of synchronizing the services with auto appeal as per the provisions of the Public Services Guarantee Act. He also asked them to put all the services on e-UNNAT and Service Plus for their availability from a common platform to ease seekers around the length and breadth of J&K. He enjoined them to look for increasing the number of CSCs/Khidmat Centres to take services closer to the doorsteps of people besides generating employment for youth. He advised them to link them with Banks for financial support and other benefits. He also directed them to notify the rates for different services which are uniform across the UT and suitable for both the service providers and seekers as well. (ANI)

