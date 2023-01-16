Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir govt to make all services online by January 15, 2024

Mehta directed the officers to prepare a list of all the services provided by the departments. He asked them to separate the services still offered in offline mode and prepare a roadmap for offering them in online mode with end-to-end digitization by the 15th of January next year, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:51 IST
Jammu and Kashmir govt to make all services online by January 15, 2024
J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta during meeting with district administration (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday impressed upon all the offices to make online all the services provided by them by 15 January next year. He made these remarks while reviewing the performance of the IT Department in a meeting here. The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, the IT Department, Scientists from NIC and other officers of the department.

Mehta directed the officers to prepare a list of all the services provided by the departments. He asked them to separate the services still offered in offline mode and prepare a roadmap for offering them in online mode with end-to-end digitization by the 15th of January next year, an official statement said. He exhorted them to advise the departments to conduct a security audit of their respective websites forthwith without any failure. He told them to extend handholding to these departments to comply with the direction. He asked them to frame a list of offices that fail to conduct this audit so that action is initiated against those responsible.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the need of synchronizing the services with auto appeal as per the provisions of the Public Services Guarantee Act. He also asked them to put all the services on e-UNNAT and Service Plus for their availability from a common platform to ease seekers around the length and breadth of J&K. He enjoined them to look for increasing the number of CSCs/Khidmat Centres to take services closer to the doorsteps of people besides generating employment for youth. He advised them to link them with Banks for financial support and other benefits. He also directed them to notify the rates for different services which are uniform across the UT and suitable for both the service providers and seekers as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023