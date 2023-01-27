Left Menu

Rajasthan: Ghazal singers Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Hussain awarded Padma Shri

Ghazal singers Ahmed Hussain and Mohammad Hussain of Rajasthan's Jaipur will be awarded Padma Shri in the field of arts.

ANI | Updated: 27-01-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 07:59 IST
Ghazal singers Ahmed Hussain and Mohammad Hussain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ghazal singers Ahmed Hussain and Mohammad Hussain of Jaipur will be awarded Padma Shri in the field of arts. Hussain brothers have thanked the central and state government for this honour.

In conversation with ANI, the Hussain brothers extended their greetings to the people on Republic Day and Basant Panchami. Ahmed Hussain said, " those interested in this field should not be in a hurry to create a platform, do not care about the echo of applause. If someone gets trapped in the trap of publicity and money, then he drifts away from his art."

He said, "get an education from the one whom you consider a guru in the field." The brothers further said, "we are thankful to the central and state government for the award." He said that after being named for the Padma Shri award, now our responsibilities have also increased. We should never look back.

The recipients of this year's Padma awards were announced on Wednesday evening, on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. On the eve of the 74th Republic Day on Wednesday, Padma award winners were announced by the Central Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

