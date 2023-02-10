Left Menu

UP govt to collaborate with Singapore to beautify state

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said they will collaborate with Singapore to make the city orderly and clean.

Simon wong, Singapore's ambassador to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said they will collaborate with Singapore to make the city orderly and clean. State Urban Development Minister AK Sharma, during a partner ciuntry session at the Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, said it is the responsibility of Singapore to beautify Uttar Pradesh, as a partner country.

"There are a lot of people from Uttar Pradesh in Singapore. People from our UP made Singapore. Now it is the responsibility of Singapore to beautify UP," he said. Between December 15 and 19 last year, state Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh led a state delegation to Singapore and signed about 20 MoUs worth Rs 28,000 crore. The investors with which the MoUs were signed were present at the session on Friday.

"There are two things that I like the most about Singapore. One is the work culture there and the other is the cleanliness all around. We have to developed UP in a similar vein. We have resolved to make UP clean. We need Singapore's cooperation in this," said Sharma. "We have the same culture and Lucknow and Singapore are also similar in terms of size. We have collaborated with Singapore in areas like waste management and water treatment. MoUs have been signed in many areas, including Urban Infrastructure, Industrial Corridor, IT-Electronics, Logistics, Startup, Data Center, Ethanol-Sugar Industry. We have a lot to learn from Singapore, especially with regard to construction of industrial infrastructure and high-rise buildings," he added.

"Singapore's airport traffic management, education system, peak hour traffic and IT manpower is something that Uttar Pradesh aspires to imbibe. Not just big cities like Noida and Greater Noida, every other city in UP also has to be made well organized and modern on the lines of Singapore," said Singh. (ANI)

