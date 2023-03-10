Guwahati: Illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 45 lakh seized in Champhai, one apprehended
The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and custom Department, Champhai.
As many as 30 cases of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 45 lakhs were recovered and one person was arrested in a joint operation carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and custom Department, Champhai. The Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector was led by Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).
The approximate cost of the recovered foreign origin Cigarettes is Rs 45 lakh, police said. The seized consignment and apprehended person were handed over to Custom department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, police said.
The ongoing smuggling of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, the police said. (ANI)
