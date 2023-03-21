Chandrababu Naidu "scripted and directed" skill development scam, claims CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hit out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu over the Rs 371 crore skill development scam claiming that the former CM "scripted and directed" the scam. "The entire scam amount reached the former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and his men through shell companies through money laundering channels," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu was the sole architect of the Rs 371 crore skill development scam and the money reached his pockets, Chief Minster reiterated. CM Reddy's reaction came after four persons were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged scam.

Intervening in the discussion on the skill development scam, the Chief Minister elaborated on how Naidu skillfully orchestrated the scam by getting an unauthorized private note of estimates approved in the Cabinet meeting leading to the issuance of GO and then signing a totally different MoU with the unauthorized persons for looting public money to the tune of Rs 371 crore, informed a release. Chandrababu scripted and directed the scam so cunningly that the GO provisions and the MoU conditions were totally different, he said, explaining that while the Cabinet approved private note and the related GO talked of 90 per cent of the proposed total project cost of Rs 3,356 crore for the development of the skills of the youth in the state coming from the Siemens in the form of grant-in-aid, there was no mention of the grant-in-aid in the MoU.

Again, while the GO talked of 10 per cent of project cost being borne by the Government in form of contribution, it was changed as financial assistance in the provisions of the MoUs. The grant-in-aid never came from Siemens but the TDP Government hurriedly paid 10 per cent of the project cost equaling to Rs 371 cores (which includes taxes) in five tranches in a short period of three months, said the Chief Minister adding that it was a scam skillfully scripted, directed and executed by the skilled criminal Chandrababu Naidu.

The scam broke out even during the TDP rule as the intended taxes were never paid but the CID probe never moved ahead as it was stalled by Naidu. When the lower level officials objected to the releasing of the 10 per cent financial aid without the grant-in-aid coming in from the Siemens, Chandrababu directed the officials to release the amount, he said, elaborating further that there were note files signed by the Principal Finance Secretary and the then CS to this effect.

Attempts were also made to destroy these note files by the TDP Government but they are dug out now with the use of shadow files from the other departments, he said, adding that the Siemens Company also officially told the court that it never implemented any skill development training schemes and it had nothing to with the related GO or the MoU signed by the Government. Siemens also told the court in its affidavit that the arrested company officials with whom the TDP Government signed the MoU never brought it to the notice of the higher management and they signed the MoU in their private capacity, he said. Chandrababu and his men entered into a conspiracy with the former officials of Siemens (now arrested and undergoing judicial custody) to loot the public money, he said and asked: how can a Cabinet meeting approve a proposed note of the cost estimates prepared by individuals for establishing the skill development centers and clusters for training the youth taking it as DPR?

The paid money of 10 per cent of the project cost, equaling Rs. 371 crores, went to the shell companies abroad and rerouted to Chandrababu Naidu's pockets through money laundering channels, he stressed. The Chief Minister showed copies of the MoU and the GO in the House explaining things and proving how Chandrababu Naidu looted the public money in pursuance of his policy of plunder, stash and devour while his friendly media and foster son remained silent on this. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)