Left Menu

After Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh to declare 'The Kerala Story' tax-free

"'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi said in a tweet

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 10:01 IST
After Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh to declare 'The Kerala Story' tax-free
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government will make the recently released film 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday. "'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues is expected to watch the film at a special screening. Madhya Pradesh had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.

Stating that the 'The Kerala Story' "exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the newly released movie has been made tax-free in the state. "The Kerala Story exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism and brings out its hideous face. The film tells how the daughters get entangled in the trap of love jihad in momentary sentimentality and how they are ruined. The film also exposes the design of terrorism. This film makes us aware," the Chief Minister said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

The movie is not being screened in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The West Bengal government in a notification on Monday said that the movie 'The Kerala Story' is "likely to cause a breach of peace" and that it has prohibited the screening of the film to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence to maintain law and order in the state". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023