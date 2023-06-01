Left Menu

AP CM disburses Rs 5,500 each to 52 lakh farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday credited Rs 5,500 financial assistance to 52.3 lakh eligible farmers under the first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the fifth consecutive year at Pattikonda in Kurnool district.However, Rs 2,000 contribution due from the Central Government under this scheme is yet to be received, which on receipt will raise the disbursal to Rs 7,500 for these farmers.

PTI | Kurnool | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:32 IST
AP CM disburses Rs 5,500 each to 52 lakh farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday credited Rs 5,500 financial assistance to 52.3 lakh eligible farmers under the first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the fifth consecutive year at Pattikonda in Kurnool district.

However, Rs 2,000 contribution due from the Central Government under this scheme is yet to be received, which on receipt will raise the disbursal to Rs 7,500 for these farmers. The state government contributes Rs 5,500 as its share. ''Your son’s (Jagan) government is a government which believes that the state will be prosperous only when the farmer is prosperous,'' the chief minister told farmers in a video link shared by the state government on Wednesday.

Reddy said his government has fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the manifesto and said farmers who find it difficult to raise credit should not struggle while cultivating crops.

Under this scheme, the AP government doles out Rs 13,500 financial assistance to all landless SC, ST, BC and minority tenant farmers, including those cultivating endowment lands in three tranches.

The state has disbursed Rs 30,985 crore under this scheme in the past four years.

According to Reddy, though he promised to give Rs 12,500 assistance for four years in the election manifesto, he said that promise has been bettered to give Rs 13,500 for five years now, resulting in Rs 17,500 additional funds to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023