IMD issues Orange alert for next three days in Telangana 

The Indian Meteorological Department issued an Orange alert on Monday in Telangana predicting light to moderate rains in most places during the next three days. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department issued an Orange alert on Monday in Telangana predicting light to moderate rains in most places during the next three days. According to Dr K Nagaratna, Director at Metrological centre, Hyderabad, "At present the upper air circulation indicates cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh. This is likely to intensify into low-pressure areas in the next 24 hours. There is a trough extending from the North-East Bay of Bengal to Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains in most places during the next three days and many places thereafter."

Incidentally, IMD had earlier issued an Orange alert for Telangana on Monday and Tuesday. Many districts were warned of heavy rainfall warnings in some districts of the western part of Sangareddy, Medak and some parts of Jagitial, Karimnagar, Pedapally and adjoining areas. Hyderabad too received a sudden spell of heavy rains from Sunday 5 am accompanied by thunder and lightning. Several areas in the city were left inundated under the sharp spell of rains.

"The city is likely to have moderate rainfall at times, one or two spells of heavy rains," said Nagaratna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

