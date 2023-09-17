Left Menu

Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi to promote trade, employment: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:17 IST
Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi to promote trade, employment: Goyal
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The two world class convention and exhibition centres -- Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi at Dwarka -- will help promote trade, industry and employment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Centre - 'Yashobhoomi' to the nation at Dwarka on Sunday, while the ITPO's Bharat Mandapam was inaugurated on July 26.

India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) is an arm of the commerce ministry.

''Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi will promote trade, industry, export and employment. Yashobhoomi will promote MSME sector, farmers and artisans and provide new opportunities and markets for them,'' Goyal said.

He added that steps to make laws simpler, supporting startups, and increasing trade will help to promote the country's economic growth.

On PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Goyal said that the prime minister has recognised the hard work of artisans and the scheme will honour and strengthen them.

Modi launched Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana (scheme) for traditional artisans and craftsmen, and inaugurated the Rs 5,400-crore first phase of state-of-the art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- 'Yashobhoomi' -- at Dwarka.

The goal of the Vishwakarma scheme is to enhance the accessibility and quality of products and services offered by traditional artisans and craftsmen. The scheme offers collateral-free enterprise development loans of Rs 1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months repayment) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche for 30 months repayment).

