China stocks wobble on recovery concerns

China stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as some investors remained cautious about the world's second-largest economy even after data showed some signs of stabilisation. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:12 IST
China stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as some investors remained cautious about the world's second-largest economy even after data showed some signs of stabilisation.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both rose 0.4%.

** "August activity data released last week showed some marginal improvement... However, we see very limited signs that the economy has truly bottomed out," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. "All eyes are on the property sector after so many easing measures were rolled out in the past month." ** Foreign investors sold a net 2.4 billion yuan ($328.95 million) of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect on Tuesday.

** Shares in tourism, new energy, computer firms dropped between 1.2% and 1.8% to lead the decline. ** China's central bank and forex regulator met with foreign financial institutions and companies on Monday, including JPMorgan, HSBC, as Beijing strives to attract overseas investment to support its recovery.

** China will improve its policies, and create a market-oriented and international-level business climate, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said at the meeting. ** Chinese developers Sunac and Country Garden brought some relief to the crisis-hit property sector by forging debt deals with creditors, but the outlook remained clouded by uncertainty about a recovery in home sales.

** "We see reasons for more optimism amid the current weakness in the China equity market. Recently, we have seen some bottoming out in macro data amidst a flurry of policy support," said James Wang, head of China strategy at UBS. ** Wang said the current divergence between fundamentals and share price performances may be the result of weak sentiment, which takes time to turn around.

** Investor negativity on China is showing signs of shifting as money managers stop or slow cuts to their exposure, even if they see a durable bullish tilt in the market or sentiment as distant, Reuters reported. ($1 = 7.2960 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

