Canada-Taiwan Ties Strengthen Amid Chinese Tensions
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te expressed gratitude to Canada for support during Chinese military drills, highlighting strengthening economic and political ties despite no official diplomatic relations. Canadian lawmakers visit Taiwan, amid Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming China visit, emphasizes deepening cooperation in trade and security, affirming Taiwan's international partnership.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te expressed his gratitude to Canada for its support during recent Chinese military drills, even as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares for a visit to China. While Canada, like most nations, lacks formal ties with Taiwan, economic and political exchanges between the two have been growing.
Lai, addressing a delegation from Canada's Conservative Party, highlighted the significant advancements in trade and technology relations over the past three years, including a noteworthy investment agreement in 2023. He praised the Canadian government's concern over China's militaristic activities around Taiwan.
Emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, Lai received assurances from Canadian deputies of their parliamentary support for Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwan's foreign ministry downplayed the early departure of some Canadian lawmakers, underscoring ongoing collaboration with Canada.
