Two men apprehended for accidental firing in Dakshinpuri in Delhi

Delhi Police has apprehended two persons accused of accidental firing in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area. During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage from over 50 cameras installed in different areas of Madangir, Dakshinpuri, Devli Village, and Khanpur. Based on the CCTV footage and secret information, police apprehended two suspects within 15 hours of the firing incident, according to Delhi Police.

"On receiving the call police reached on the spot where complainant, Rajbala resident of Dakshinpuri stated that at the time about 11.40 PM when she along with her husband was present in their living room and watching TV suddenly they heard a cracker-like sound. And they found a bullet was shot on their TV but no one got any injury. And she has no knowledge about any alleged person and Nor did see anyone firing," further added the police. Police said that on September 16, the first information report under section 336 Indian Penal Code & 25/27/54/59 Arms Act was registered.

Both the alleged confessed to firing a gunshot on Sunday night at the time about 11.45 PM. One illegal pistol with 2 live cartridges was also recovered from them. "A separate action under the Arms Act will also be taken against the alleged persons. Police found that it was a case of accidental firing," said the police

Further information is awaited. Investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)