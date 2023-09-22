Left Menu

Customs seize gold worth Rs 45 lakh at Cochin airport, arrest one person

One passenger was intercepted at Cochin International Airport for allegedly carrying 913.09 grams of gold worth Rs 45 lakh, an official statement said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:54 IST
Customs seize gold worth Rs 45 lakh at Cochin airport, arrest one person
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One passenger was intercepted at Cochin International Airport for allegedly carrying 913.09 grams of gold worth Rs 45 lakh, an official statement said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Muhammad, a native of Kozhikode.

Air Intelligence Unit officials said that the passenger had arrived from Bahrain and three cylindrical capsules were recovered from his body. "On the basis of profiling, the officers of AIU batch, intercepted one passenger, Muhammad from Kozhikode, who had arrived from Bahrain to Kochi. During the examination of the passenger, 3 cylindrical capsules, suspected to contain Gold in compound form, a total weighing 913.09 gm were found concealed in the rectum," an official statement said.

Airport customs authorities said that the recovered gold had been seized. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023