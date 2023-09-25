FACTBOX-Recent disruptions at Apple facilities in India
Apple supplier Pegatron on Monday temporarily halted iPhone assembly at its Chennai facility in India's Tamil Nadu state after a fire at the factory. December 2021: Operations at a plant belonging Foxconn in Tamil Nadu's Chennai city were halted for more than three weeks after 250 workers fell sick, sparking protests.
- Country:
- India
Apple supplier Pegatron on Monday temporarily halted iPhone assembly at its Chennai facility in India's Tamil Nadu state after a fire at the factory. Apple has been eyeing a large manufacturing base in India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017.
Apple products in India are currently manufactured through contracts with firms including Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp. It has a total of 14 suppliers with facilities in India. Here's a look at other incidents when operations were disrupted at Apple facilities in India:
February 2023: Foxlink, which manufactures iPhone chargers, suspended production at its assembly facility in Chittoor in the state of Andhra Pradesh after a fire caused part of the building to collapse. December 2021: Operations at a plant belonging Foxconn in Tamil Nadu's Chennai city were halted for more than three weeks after 250 workers fell sick, sparking protests. Apple later found facilities did not meet required standards.
December 2020: Workers at a Wistron plant in Karnataka state's Narsapura destroyed property during protests over non-payment of wages, causing millions of dollars in losses and forcing the Taiwanese contract manufacturer to shut the plant for three months. (Compiled by Blassy Boben Editing by Mark Potter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CM Stalin's participation in G20 event is "a proud moment for Tamil Nadu": State Health Minister
TN to set up Dr Kalaignar Centenary Medical Research Centre at Rs 100 cr in Chennai
Row breaks out over Rahman's Chennai concert due to 'mismanagement'; organisers say 'we are accountable'
Four-year-old boy dies of dengue in Tamil Nadu; opposition calls out government for negligence
Lulu Group to set up large shopping mall in Ahmedabad, Chennai: Yusuff Ali