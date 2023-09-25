Left Menu

FACTBOX-Recent disruptions at Apple facilities in India

Apple supplier Pegatron on Monday temporarily halted iPhone assembly at its Chennai facility in India's Tamil Nadu state after a fire at the factory. December 2021: Operations at a plant belonging Foxconn in Tamil Nadu's Chennai city were halted for more than three weeks after 250 workers fell sick, sparking protests.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Apple has been eyeing a large manufacturing base in India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017.

Apple products in India are currently manufactured through contracts with firms including Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp. It has a total of 14 suppliers with facilities in India. Here's a look at other incidents when operations were disrupted at Apple facilities in India:

February 2023: Foxlink, which manufactures iPhone chargers, suspended production at its assembly facility in Chittoor in the state of Andhra Pradesh after a fire caused part of the building to collapse.

December 2020: Workers at a Wistron plant in Karnataka state's Narsapura destroyed property during protests over non-payment of wages, causing millions of dollars in losses and forcing the Taiwanese contract manufacturer to shut the plant for three months. (Compiled by Blassy Boben Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

