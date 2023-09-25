Left Menu

Italy to spend around 1.1 bln euros to curb energy costs, draft shows

Italy's cabinet will discuss on Monday measures worth around 1.1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) to help families and firms cope with energy costs in the last quarter of this year, a draft seen by Reuters showed.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:44 IST
Italy to spend around 1.1 bln euros to curb energy costs, draft shows
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's cabinet will discuss on Monday measures worth around 1.1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) to help families and firms cope with energy costs in the last quarter of this year, a draft seen by Reuters showed. The package comes as Italy, like other euro zone countries, is facing pressure from the European Central Bank to speed up the phase-out of expansionary policies adopted since the COVID pandemic in 2020 to step up the fight against inflation.

Among other measures, the government will extend a reduction in sales tax for gas supplies to 5% from the current rates of 10% and 22% from October until December, at a cost of 629 million euros. Some 100 million euros will go to help the poor pay for fuel. The draft decree also includes a tax amnesty to help people who have not correctly issued invoices and receipts, in what would be the 14th tax amnesty adopted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni since she took office last October.

It is still subject to change by the cabinet, which is due to meet from about 1400 GMT. Italy has long suffered from rampant tax evasion and successive governments have pledged crackdowns, but also offered concessions to tax cheats, allowing them to settle disputes through payment of limited sums in a bid to raise revenue quickly and easily.

The cabinet is due to meet again on Sept. 28 to unveil a raft of economic projections in the Treasury's annual Economic and Financial Document. Meloni is preparing to raise the budget deficit goals for this year and next while also cutting GDP growth forecasts, sources have said. ($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023