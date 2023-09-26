EAM S Jaishankar, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discuss India’s G20 Presidency, global challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed India’s G20 Presidency as well as situations in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and other global challenges during their meeting here Monday.

Jaishankar posted on X that it was a “pleasure” to meet Guterres at the UN Headquarters. “Discussed how India’s G20 Presidency has contributed to strengthening @UN’s sustainable development agenda. We have coordinated closely in this regard over the last year,” Jaishankar said.

He voiced appreciation for the Secretary General’s strong commitment to reforming International Financial Institutions. A readout issued by the UN spokesperson’s office of the UN Secretary-General’s meeting with Jaishankar said that the UN chief “expressed appreciation for India’s cooperation with the UN and its leadership of the G20. The Secretary-General and the Minister discussed the situations in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and other global challenges.

Jaishankar began his day with a meeting with the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis.

“Welcomed his appreciation of the outcomes of India’s G20 Presidency. Confident that it would contribute to the UN General Assembly’s discourse and deliberations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“Agreed on the importance of reforming multilateralism and giving the Global South its due on crucial issues of our times,” Jaishankar said.

Francis said in a tweet that he was “delighted” to meet Jaishankar and he congratulated him on India’s ''successful #G20 Chairmanship, especially on India’s unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South.

“Discussed #UNGA78 priorities and key issues, including UNSC reform and building on the outcomes of the #SDGSummit ahead of the Summit of the Future,” Francis said.

Jaishankar also thanked Francis for his presence at the special ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ side event Jaishankar hosted in New York Saturday on margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly. At the event, Francis had said that India’s recent G20 Presidency marked a historic milestone, being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member – a strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South. “India’s legacy of contributions serves as a guiding light – encompassing endeavours such as championing democracy, promoting women-led development, and being among the pioneers in adopting the UN’s Global Goals. Indeed, it is a matter of great honour for me to follow in the footsteps of Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, the first-ever female President of the General Assembly, whom India proudly entrusted to the United Nations,” he said.

Francis had said the event echoes the message of the G20 Summit: “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – the world is one family, and we must support each other. “From bolstering digital public infrastructure and innovative capacity-building to strengthening the existing supply chains and addressing the debt crisis – India is setting an example for many UN Member States from the Global South. “Indeed, India’s recent lunar mission, landing on the moon’s south pole, showcases the power of science and technology and what can be achieved when all countries have access to them,” the President of the General Assembly had said. ''Undoubtedly, these foster inclusive and sustainable development, benefiting the entire Global South, and I commend India’s pioneering role in its endeavours,” Francis had said.

