Delhi LG, Punjab and Himachal CMs visit Attari ahead of North Zone Council meet

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday visited the Attari border. The leaders witnessed the spectacular Retreat Ceremony parade and expressed their deep appreciation for BSF troops.

The leaders are in Amritsar for the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council to be presided over by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 26. In a post on X Punjab CM Bhagwant Man complimented the BSF troops for a well presented parade.

"I was happy to see that our soldiers stood at the border with enthusiasm and passion. People who came from far away places to watch the parade also expressed their gratitude towards the country. It was worth seeing the love and enthusiasm" he posted on X. Meanwhile, Senior BSF officers on Tuesday visited the border areas of Amritsar and discussed steps to counter narcotics smuggling using advanced drones along the border with Pakistan.

BSF Punjab Frontier took to X and said "Y.B. Khurania, IPS, SDG BSF, Western Command, conducted a visit to@BSF_Punjab and ventured into the border regions of Amritsar. There, he assessed operational readiness and engaged in strategic discussions with officers to effectively counter narcotics smuggling via drones." Recently BSF forces have intercepted several Pakistani drones carrying narcotics as they attempted to drop packed over the border.

On Sunday, a Pakistani drone was recovered in a joint operation conducted by Border Security Force and Punjab Police in Amritsar, as per an official statement. BSF said that the drone was carrying one packet of Heroin weighing 500 grams.

Taking to X (former Twitter), BSF Punjab said, "Action against drugs. In a Joint Operation of BSF Punjab and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village - Mahawa, Distt - Amritsar, troops recovered 1 Pakistani drone, a Quadcopter, Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic and 1 packet, suspected to be Heroin (Net wt - appx 500 gms)." Earlier on September 23, A coordination meeting with officers from different departments of Punjab Police and sister agencies from Central departments was held at Frontier HQrs BSF on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Atul Fulzele, IPS, Inspector General, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF). BSF, in a press note, said, "The month of September has been very active & challenging for BSF, Police and all sister agencies in terms of operations connected with the seizure of contrabands, apprehension of smugglers, flood rescue and relief operations and security in the state during G-20 summit. (ANI)

