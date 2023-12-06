"PoK Hamara Hai": Amit Shah in Parliament

Twenty four seats have been reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as "PoK is ours," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Parliament on Wednesday. While replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 Shah said that earlier, Jammu had 37 seats but now it has 43, while Kashmir had 46 seats, now it has 47 seats.

He said that the Delimitation Commission, set up by the Centre for the delimitation of asssembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, has reserved 24 seats for PoK. Shah said, "The Delimitation (Commission) went everywhere in J-K. The representatives of several communities, including Kashmiri migrants and people displaced in PoK, had submitted applications to them regarding their representation in state assembly. I am happy that the commission has taken cognizance of this and the (then) Election Commissioner of India has nominated two seats in state assembly for Kashmiri migrants and one seat for a person displaced in PoK, which has been occupied unauthorizedly by Pakistan."

"Earlier there were 37 seats in Jammu (division), now there are 43. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47. And 24 seats for PoK have been reserved, Kyuki Woh Hamara Hai (because PoK is ours)," he added. The Union minister said that now there will be five nominated members in J-K Assembly.

Shah was speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. "Earlier two women were nominated by the Governor in state assembly. And now, two of the Kashmiri migrants, out of whom one of must be a woman, and one person from PoK, will be nominated," he said.

During the debate, Shah also said that these bills pertain to bringing justice to those against whom injustice was done. He said that, as per figures, around 46,631 families and 1,57,967 people were displaced in their own country. "This bill is to give them rights and representation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)