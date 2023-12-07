MoU signed between AAI and Gujarat govt for development of various airports in state

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Gujarat government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for development of airports in the state of Gujarat at Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday. According to AAI, the MoU is a part of collaborative efforts to facilitate the expansion of tourism and business opportunities in the state as Airport infrastructure plays a vital role in enhanced connectivity and economic development of the State of Gujarat as a part of 'The Vibrant Gujarat 2024'.

The MoU has been signed by NV Subbarayudu, Executive Director (SIU) on behalf of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Parulben Mansata, CEO, Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL). The MoU was exchanged between Raj Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat and Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, AAI. The event was attended by senior government officials from Gujarat government, it added.

Gujarat government will provide the required land for development and expansion of the airports and AAI will undertake development of the identified airports based on the techno-economic feasibility, in phase wise manner. (ANI)

