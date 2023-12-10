Left Menu

IMD issues fog alert for five states including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal for next two days

India Meteorological Department has issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 08:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 08:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11. As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11.

IMD further forecasted that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11. Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, the IMD statement mentioned.

Also, the weather department has informed that the cyclonic circulation Michaung that ravaged the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days has now weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand. "The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells," AE Kujur, a meteorologist from India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

