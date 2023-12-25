Left Menu

Transparent governance enhances government-citizen bond: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged state government officials to work transparently, ensuring that people do not miss out on government benefits and emphasized that transparent governance would strengthen the relationship between the government and the public.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:22 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged state government officials to work transparently, ensuring that people do not miss out on government benefits and emphasized that transparent governance would strengthen the relationship between the government and the public.On the occasion of Good Governance Day, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) at S. P Mukherjee Lane in Agartala. Tripura is among the first few states to operationalize the State Institution for Transformation (SIT). TIFT comprises a Project Implementation Unit, Monitoring & Evaluation and Data Analytics Unit, and a Media Monitoring Unit. It also includes a CM Dashboard designed on the lines of Gujarat, a CM War Room to monitor major projects, flagship schemes, and citizen services, as well as a video conferencing facility covering all Districts, Sub-Divisions, and Block offices.

"Such a transformation institution has been set up in 17 locations across the country, but it is operational in five places, including Tripura. We are implementing various initiatives, including e-office, which we will extend up to Village Council and Gram Panchayats,"CM Saha said. "Such innovative processes are being implemented in Tripura because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We must continuously follow the saturation level of different government projects and schemes, ensuring that no one is left behind. Inspired by the Gujarat model, we have sent a team of officials to study it, leading to the launch of TIFT," he added.

Saha emphasized that good governance means people must access all government benefits transparently."Through good governance, we must maintain a good relationship. The last person should believe that this government is working for all. PM Modi has encouraged everyone to open bank accounts with zero balance. Our country is now protected under PM Modi's leadership, and we are fortunate," he said. "Following PM Modi's direction, our state government is also working. I want to tell officials that we must work transparently. Transparency is our priority. Now, we can collect data under one roof and have opened this war room so that people can connect with the Chief Minister. We must ensure a good relationship between the government and the public," he added.During the program, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Chief Secretary JK Sinha and other officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

