Suzlon bags 225 MW wind energy project from Everrenew Energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has secured a new 225 MW wind energy order from Everrenew Energy.

Suzlon will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at Everrenew Energy’s sites at Vengaimandalam, Trichy district and Ottapidaram, Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3–3.15 MW product series, it added.

''This project with Everrenew Energy serves the promising commercial and industrial (C&I) segment of the Indian market, which will be important in driving our national targets over time,'' Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said in the statement.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project, including commissioning.

Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

''The Power generated from this project will be used for captive needs as well as target the C&I consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India,'' JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement.

A project of this size can provide electricity to around 1.85 lakh households and curb about 7.31 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

''Partnering with Suzlon brings us great collaboration, and our repeat orders underscore our trust in their reliable technology and great track record in India,'' R Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer, Everrenew Energy said in the statement.

