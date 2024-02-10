Rajasthan CM thanks PM Modi for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, for giving Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and M S Swaminathan, the ones who left a lasting impact on the nation through their dedicated work for the country and society. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma lauded Chaudhary Charan Singh as the "saviour of farmers".

"I want to thank PM, Modi, for conferring Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, and I can say that he was the saviour of farmers. He worked extensively for the welfare of farmers, even when Nehru struggled with negotiations. Chaudhary ji faced consequences for standing up for farmers, leading to a swift change in his portfolio in the UP cabinet. I want to say that he deserves respect from every farmer and the country's underprivileged. Throughout his life, Chaudhary Charan Singh fought for the farmers' cause, and that's why I want to thank PM Modi very much," CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said. "Similarly, Dr. Swaminathan has also been awarded the Bharat Ratna. He has worked on agricultural policies and the improvement of farmers' conditions, exploring ways to enhance their well-being," he added.

P.V. Narasimha Rao was also recognized for his significant contributions. "P.V. Narasimha Rao, whose posthumous last rites the Congress leaders were not ready to do in Delhi, as the party seems to prioritize a particular family over the common people. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for honouring the respected P.V. Narasimha Rao with the Bharat Ratna," CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said.

The awards recognize the exceptional dedication and service of these individuals to the country and society. "All three are exceptionally good individuals who have worked for the country and society. I am truly thankful to Prime Minister Modi for conferring the Bharat Ratna to these three visionaries of our nation," CM Bhajan Lal Sharma concluded.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, being an agriculturist and an advocate, Narasimha Rao joined politics and held some important portfolios. He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967 and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh. He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971-73 and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1975-76. Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 at Noorpur in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, in a middle class peasant family. He graduated in science in 1923 and did his post-graduation at Agra University in 1925. Also trained in law, he set up practice in Ghaziabad. He shifted to Meerut in 1929 and later joined the Congress. He was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli, and represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962 and 1967. He became Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's Government in 1946 and worked in various departments such as Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, Information etc.

In June 1951, he was appointed Cabinet Minister in the State and given charge of the Departments of Justice and Information. Later, he took over as the Minister for Revenue and Agriculture in the Cabinet of Sampurnanand in 1952. When he resigned in April 1959, he was holding charge of the Department of Revenue and Transport. Trained as a plant geneticist, Swaminathan's significant contributions to India's agricultural sector have earned him a reputation as the scientific leader of India's green revolution movement. His work has been instrumental in the agricultural renaissance of India. (ANI)

