"INDIA bloc should win so that fascism can be defeated": Stalin calls upon DMK cadre to gear up for "democratic war

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday urged his party cadre to work for the victory of the Opposition INDIA bloc in the coming Lok Sabha election so that "fascism can be defeated and a full stop can be put to communal politics." "The INDIA bloc should win so that fascism can be defeated and a full stop can be put to communal politics," Stalin said in his letter to his party cadre ahead of his 71st birthday (March 1, 2024).

Stalin called upon his party cadre to gear up for the "democratic war," in which the BJP government ruling the Union should be pulled down from power. CM Stalin said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been repeatedly visiting Tamil Nadu, the fear of defeat could be seen on his face.

On Wednesday, in a public gathering in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said that it was time to drive the DMK away from Tamil Nadu. "The Prime Minister's speech claiming to crush and destroy the DMK has brought disrepute to the post he holds. It is in the history of Tamil Nadu as to what happened to those who started to crush and destroy the DMK," Stalin said in his letter.

The DMK chief said he would, however, not say that the BJP would not live on. "Our leader, Karunanidhi, did not groom us like that. The BJP has the right to remain in the democratic set-up as a political party. Let me wish the BJP to become a good opposition, as they failed as a ruling party," he said. Taking exception to PM Modi's contention that the DMK government is obstructing Central government schemes in Tamil Nadu and is not allowing the development of the state, he asked, "Are we blocking them from opening the AIIMS hospital at Madurai district? Are we blocking the Chennai Metro rail projects?"

Stalin said his party opposed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), contending that it was an altar crushing the dreams of medical education of the poor. "We will, of course, oppose it." He asserted that his party would oppose the National Education Policy [NEP] 2020, which, he said, was an "obstruction.". Referring to his party's opposition to the three farm laws (since withdrawn), which "went against farmers", as well as its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) "that went against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils," Stalin said the DMK was being open about the issues they opposed.

"Modi, who did not give the funds due to a state government, prevented the state from taking loans, and even failed to provide flood relief by running an unkind government, cannot find fault with the DMK," he said. Calling upon his party cadre to take the list of the BJP's "conspiracies" to the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said: "People are aware. We only have to remind them. We have to win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry [in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections]," he said.

The disturbances to political parties of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in other states by the BJP government only meant that their (the Opposition's) victory was almost certain in the national scenario, he said. He called upon his party cadre to work to ensure a change in the Union government. That would be his "birthday gift," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)