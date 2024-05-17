Left Menu

Bihar: Patna school set on fire by angry crowd after student found dead

According to the sources, the incident took place in the Ramjichak area under Digha police. Angry locals blocked roads and set the school on fire.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 11:41 IST
Crowd sets school on fire after student found dead (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An angry crowd set a school on fire on Friday morning after the body of a student was found inside a tank inside the school premises in Bihar's capital city Patna, police said. According to the sources, the incident took place in the Ramjichak area under Digha police. Angry locals blocked roads and set the school on fire.

The deceased child aged around three had gone to school where he used to take tuition after school hours and when he failed to return home by evening, family members started looking for him. His body was retrieved from inside a tank in the school premises at 3 am today, police added. Following this, locals blocked the road and set fire to the school. Fire tenders that rushed to the site managed to douse the blaze.

Senior police officials who arrived at the site initiated an investigation. Patna Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash detailing the incident said, "We were informed late at night by the parents after which our team reached the spot and started collecting evidence. In the CCTV we saw that the child was entering the school but at no point, he can be seen leaving the school premises... We will investigate it as a murder case as they were hiding the body and it shows criminal intent. We have detained three persons; inquiry is on." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

