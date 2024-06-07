Monsoon likely to reach Mumbai by June 9-10

The monsoon marked its arrival in Maharashtra on June 6, by entering the southern Konkan region, said DDG of the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai Speaking with ANI, the Deputy Director General of the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, "The monsoon rains arrived in Maharashtra on June 6 by entering from the southern Konkan region and it will advance up to Ratnagiri and Solapur by the morning of the day."

Responding to the question about its arrival in Mumbai, the official stated, "The next four days are quite favourable for the advancement of the monsoon in Maharashtra and it is expected to arrive in Mumbai by June 9 - June 10." Earlier, on Thursday, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre informed that Telangana witnessed early monsoon and will have good rainfall compared to the previous year.

"The Monsoons have already hit Southern India from May 30 starting from Kerala. It is moving very fast towards Maharashtra. Telangana has received a good amount of rainfall in the last two days, said Sravani, a scientist at Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed several areas of Mumbai such as Dadar, Chembur, Kandiwali, Goregaon, Borivali, etc.

The arrival of pre-monsoon rains provided a significant respite from the heat for the people of the city. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Dadar and Kandivali areas of the city have received approximately 4 millimeters of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains also caused waterlogging in areas like Gandhi Market in Matunga and parts of Chembur. (ANI)

