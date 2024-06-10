Left Menu

Rupee Declines Amid Global Dollar Strength, Market Uncertainty

The Indian rupee ended Monday 10 paise lower at 83.50 against the US dollar due to a strengthening American currency and weak domestic equities. Political stability with Narendra Modi's third-term swearing-in provided some relief. Forex traders pointed to limited rupee movement, despite FPIs buying dollars and RBI interventions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:14 IST
The Indian rupee closed 10 paise lower at INR 83.50 against the US dollar on Monday, reflecting a robust dollar in global markets and sluggish domestic equities.

Political stability offered some respite with Narendra Modi's unprecedented third-term swearing-in as Prime Minister. Forex specialists observed limited rupee fluctuations as FPIs acquired dollars and RBI stepped in to manage rates.

Looking ahead, analysts predict a slightly negative bias for the rupee, influenced by a strong dollar and possible delays in US interest rate cuts. However, falling crude oil prices and political optimism may offer support at lower levels.

