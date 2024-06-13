Portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane; three injured, 30 rescued
Three persons were injured, while over 30 were rescued after portion of a residential building in the Kalwar area of Maharashtra's Thane collapsed on Wednesday night.
Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the people. The injured people were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The exact reason behind the collapse incident was not clear.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
