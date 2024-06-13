Portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane; three injured, 30 rescued

Three persons were injured, while over 30 were rescued after portion of a residential building in the Kalwar area of Maharashtra's Thane collapsed on Wednesday night, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place at the Om Krishna Co-operative Housing Society.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the people. The injured people were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The exact reason behind the collapse incident was not clear.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

