Portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane; three injured, 30 rescued

Three persons were injured, while over 30 were rescued after portion of a residential building in the Kalwar area of Maharashtra's Thane collapsed on Wednesday night.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:54 IST
Visual from the society. (Photo/Thane Municipal corporation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were injured, while over 30 were rescued after portion of a residential building in the Kalwar area of Maharashtra's Thane collapsed on Wednesday night, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place at the Om Krishna Co-operative Housing Society.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the people. The injured people were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The exact reason behind the collapse incident was not clear.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

