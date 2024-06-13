Punjab Police's AGTF arrests operative of jailed gangster Deepak Tinu

Amidst the ongoing drive to destroy the organised criminal networks in the state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested an operative of jailed Gangster Deepak Tinu, who is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Foreign-based Terrorist Goldy Brar Gang, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday. The arrested accused identified as Vijay, a resident of Memandpur, SAS Nagar, had facilitated the escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017. The arrested accused has a criminal background with several heinous crime cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.

Police teams have also recovered one .30 calibre Pistol along with five live cartridges from his possession. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting on the reliable inputs, AGTF teams under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban laid a trap near Gagan chowk at Rajpura-Chandigarh highway and arrested the accused person after recovering a pistol from his possession.

Police teams were headed by AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and AIG Sandeep Goel and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar. The DGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused was tasked by his jailed/foreign handlers to kill members of rival Bambiha Gang. Further investigations are on, he added.

Sharing more details, AIG Sandeep Goel said that in 2018, accused Vijay fled to Malaysia, and while staying there, he executed the murder of a Jeweller in Sarafa Bazaar in Ambala city through the deceased Gangster Ankit Bhadu. Notably, Gangster Ankit Bhadu was neutralised in an encounter by the Punjab Police in 2019. In this case, accused Vijay had remained in Ambala Jail for 2 years. A case FIR has been registered under section 25(6)(7) of the Arms Act at Police Station State Crime, Punjab. (ANI)

