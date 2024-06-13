Christy Goldsmith Romero Nominated to Head FDIC Amid Scandal
President Joe Biden will nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero to replace Martin Gruenberg as head of the FDIC, following allegations of workplace abuse that led to Gruenberg's resignation. Romero is currently a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The FDIC is known for its deposit insurance program insuring deposits up to USD 250,000.
In a significant move, President Joe Biden will nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero as the new head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), succeeding Martin Gruenberg.
Gruenberg's resignation comes amidst a storm of workplace abuse allegations, including stalking, harassment, and homophobia, following an independent investigation by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.
Goldsmith Romero, currently a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is set to lead the FDIC, a key banking regulator known for insuring Americans' deposits up to USD 250,000.
