Christy Goldsmith Romero Nominated to Head FDIC Amid Scandal

In a significant move, President Joe Biden will nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero as the new head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), succeeding Martin Gruenberg.

Gruenberg's resignation comes amidst a storm of workplace abuse allegations, including stalking, harassment, and homophobia, following an independent investigation by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Goldsmith Romero, currently a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is set to lead the FDIC, a key banking regulator known for insuring Americans' deposits up to USD 250,000.

