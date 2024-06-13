Left Menu

Christy Goldsmith Romero Nominated to Head FDIC Amid Scandal

President Joe Biden will nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero to replace Martin Gruenberg as head of the FDIC, following allegations of workplace abuse that led to Gruenberg's resignation. Romero is currently a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The FDIC is known for its deposit insurance program insuring deposits up to USD 250,000.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:55 IST

In a significant move, President Joe Biden will nominate Christy Goldsmith Romero as the new head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), succeeding Martin Gruenberg.

Gruenberg's resignation comes amidst a storm of workplace abuse allegations, including stalking, harassment, and homophobia, following an independent investigation by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Goldsmith Romero, currently a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is set to lead the FDIC, a key banking regulator known for insuring Americans' deposits up to USD 250,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

