Farmer's Tragic End: Loan Debt Leads to Suicide in Chauvia

A farmer in Chauvia village allegedly committed suicide out of fear of being unable to repay a loan, police disclosed on Friday. Vikas Jatav, 30, was discovered hanging from a tree in his field on Thursday night, according to Station House Officer (SHO) Mansoor Ahmed.

Jatav had informed his family that he was heading to the fields to plant paddy but did not return, raising alarm when his lifeless body was found the following morning.

Jatav's wife, Rita Devi, revealed that he had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a money-lender and had been distressed over his inability to repay the debt, which ultimately drove him to take this tragic step. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination, and police investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)