Purnartha Investment Advisers' AUM Surges Past Rs 2,000 Crore

Purnartha Investment Advisers on Tuesday announced that the assets under management (AUM) of its portfolio management services (PMS) have crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

Having achieved Rs 1,000 crore AUM in September 2022, the investment advisory firm, founded in 2011, offers diversified investment portfolios within PMS. Purnartha operates in 14 cities across eight states with a team of industry veterans and experts.

Surpassing the Rs 2,000 crore AUM milestone highlights Purnartha's commitment to excellence and instills confidence among its clients. Despite market dynamics, Managing Director Hemant Vispute emphasized the firm's dedication to providing superior investment solutions and expanding its presence across India.

