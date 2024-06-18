Left Menu

Purnartha Investment Advisers' AUM Surges Past Rs 2,000 Crore

Purnartha Investment Advisers announced that its Portfolio Management Services (PMS) assets under management (AUM) have surpassed the Rs 2,000 crore mark. Established in 2011, the firm reached Rs 1,000 crore AUM in September 2022. The company operates in 14 cities across eight states, focusing on outperforming benchmarks and delivering sustained returns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:04 IST
Purnartha Investment Advisers' AUM Surges Past Rs 2,000 Crore
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Purnartha Investment Advisers on Tuesday announced that the assets under management (AUM) of its portfolio management services (PMS) have crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

Having achieved Rs 1,000 crore AUM in September 2022, the investment advisory firm, founded in 2011, offers diversified investment portfolios within PMS. Purnartha operates in 14 cities across eight states with a team of industry veterans and experts.

Surpassing the Rs 2,000 crore AUM milestone highlights Purnartha's commitment to excellence and instills confidence among its clients. Despite market dynamics, Managing Director Hemant Vispute emphasized the firm's dedication to providing superior investment solutions and expanding its presence across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024