NATO Military Exercises in Baltic Sea Amid Heightened Security Concerns

Around 9,000 troops from 20 NATO countries are participating in military exercises in the Baltic Sea region. This includes Sweden, which joined as a full NATO member this year. The exercises involve sea mine sweeps, submarine detection, and landings on the strategic island of Gotland. Security concerns have increased in the region since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:21 IST
Around 9,000 troops from 20 NATO countries are currently involved in extensive military exercises across the strategically sensitive Baltic Sea region. In a notable first, Sweden, now a full NATO member, participated in the Baltops exercises in June.

The comprehensive drills, spanning navy, air force, and ground troop operations, are taking place in the Baltic Sea, Sweden, Lithuania, Poland, and Germany. This includes significant activities like sea mine sweeps, submarine detection, and landings on the critical Gotland Island.

Organized by NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces and the US 6th Fleet, the exercises, running through Thursday, involve around 50 navy ships and 45 aircraft and helicopters. This military presence underscores the importance of securing the major gas pipelines that cross the Baltic seabed from Russia and Norway to various European nations. According to US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, "NATO's presence on Gotland Island is vital to protecting the security and stability of the Baltic Sea."

Heightened security concerns in the area have been fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and subsequent hostile activity in the Baltic Sea region.

