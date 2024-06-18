"People of India taught lesson to those talking about '400 paar'": Owaisi takes dig at BJP

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the people of India have "taught a lesson" to those who were talking about '400 paar', the slogan used by the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had targeted to reach 400 seats in the general polls but could only obtain 240 seats and fell short of a majority to form the government. However, they formed the government with the support of JDU and TDP.

"People of India gave a verdict. We accept it. But those who were talking about '400 paar', they were stopped at 240. People have taught (BJP) a lesson that those who become arrogant will not be tolerated," Owaisi said. He cited the examples of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana to express concern over the lack of Muslim representation in the Upper House of the Parliament.

He also expressed concern over the demolition incident in Madhya Pradesh. "In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla, eleven houses were demolished. The action was taken on the basis that they were involved in the smuggling of beef. The local collector said that houses were allegedly built on the government land," He said, adding, "I want to ask the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, if the houses were built on the illegal land, why were few houses demolished?".

"But BJP wants to display hatred. And the third time Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) only told lies. Sabka saath, sabka vikas is only a drama," he said. Owaisi claimed as soon as the BJP came to power in Odisha's Balasore, "Houses were pelted with stones, and set on fire."

He also spoke about the alleged irregularities in NEET. "The NEET- exam has become a joke. The result was supposed to come out on June 14 but was declared on June 4. The parents were talking about paper leaks, but no one was hearing them," Owiasi said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi won the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 3,38,087 votes. Owaisi got 6,61,981 votes, defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha who received 3,23,894 votes. (ANI)

