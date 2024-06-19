Coal India Auctions 23 Discontinued Mines to Private Sector

State-owned Coal India on Wednesday reported that it has allocated 23 discontinued underground blocks to private mining firms through an auction process based on a revenue-sharing model.

These mines, with a combined peak rated capacity of 34.14 million tonnes per annum and total extractable reserves estimated at 635 million tonnes, are set to boost resource conservation, reduce dependence on imported coal, and provide livelihoods for local communities.

This initiative is part of Coal India's broader strategy to leverage dormant coal reserves and involve the private sector while relaxing bid norms to attract more participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)