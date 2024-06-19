Northvolt Halts Borlange Gigafactory Plans: What's Next?
Swedish lithium-ion battery producer Northvolt has cancelled its plans to build a new plant in Borlange, central Sweden. Initially, the plant was expected to produce over 100 GWh of cathode material annually and employ up to 1,000 people. The company did not provide immediate comments on this decision.
Swedish lithium-ion battery producer Northvolt has cancelled plans to build a new plant in Borlange in central Sweden, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Wednesday, citing a municipal official. Northvolt in 2022 said it had agreed to buy an old paper mill in Borlange and would turn it into a new gigafactory with a potential annual production capacity of over 100 GWh of cathode material and employ up to 1,000 people.
The company at the time had said the plant would play a key role in fulfilling over $50 billion in orders from key customers, and start the first part of its operations in late 2024. Northvolt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company has one battery plant in operation in northern Sweden and another under construction in Germany.
