Left Menu

Northvolt Halts Borlange Gigafactory Plans: What's Next?

Swedish lithium-ion battery producer Northvolt has cancelled its plans to build a new plant in Borlange, central Sweden. Initially, the plant was expected to produce over 100 GWh of cathode material annually and employ up to 1,000 people. The company did not provide immediate comments on this decision.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:40 IST
Northvolt Halts Borlange Gigafactory Plans: What's Next?
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Norway

Swedish lithium-ion battery producer Northvolt has cancelled plans to build a new plant in Borlange in central Sweden, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Wednesday, citing a municipal official. Northvolt in 2022 said it had agreed to buy an old paper mill in Borlange and would turn it into a new gigafactory with a potential annual production capacity of over 100 GWh of cathode material and employ up to 1,000 people.

The company at the time had said the plant would play a key role in fulfilling over $50 billion in orders from key customers, and start the first part of its operations in late 2024. Northvolt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has one battery plant in operation in northern Sweden and another under construction in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024