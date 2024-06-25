Left Menu

Dropout rate in state is high, we need to work on reducing it: Odisha's Education and Tribal Affairs Minister

Odisha's Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Nityananda Gond appealed to all the members of the department to cooperate and take responsibility for working for the welfare of the state. He said that the dropout rate in the state is high and we need to work on reducing it.

Odisha's Education and Tribal Affairs Minister Nityananda Gond. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's Education and Tribal Affairs Minister, Nityananda Gond, appealed to all the members of the department to cooperate and take responsibility for working for the welfare of the state. He said that the dropout rate in the state is high and we need to work on reducing it. Nityananda Gond said, "The education department is a challenge for us. Even the teachers face a lot of issues which we have to solve. We also have to work a lot on school infrastructure in the state. The dropout rate in the state is high and we need to work on reducing it. I appeal to all the members of the department to cooperate and take responsibility for working for the welfare of the state."

He further said that arrangements for hostels would be made for the poor, backward classes in educational institutions. He further said, "We will work for the development of SCs, STs and OBCs. There are certain schemes which have not been implemented. We need to ensure their implementation and that even the lowest sections of society benefit from it. We will also make arrangements for hostels for the poor backward classes in educational institutions."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nityananda Gond took oath as minister under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led cabinet in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 12. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Janata Maidan in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Mohan Charan Majhi also took oath as the Chief Minister of the state in the first BJP government formed in Odisha. This is the first BJP government in Odisha after its emphatic performance in the recently concluded assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign. (ANI)

