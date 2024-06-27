Left Menu

One killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in J-k's Reasi

The driver reportedly lost control over the wheels along Judda to Kouri, near Sawalla Nalla. The vehicle then fell into a gorge at Arnas.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:11 IST
One killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in J-k's Reasi
One killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in J-k's Reasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and three others were injured after a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Reasi district on Thursday afternoon, police said. According to officials, four people were on board the car bearing the number JK-02-BA-0455 when the accident took place.

The driver reportedly lost control over the wheels along Judda to Kouri, near Sawalla Nalla. The vehicle then fell into a gorge at Arnas. One person died and three others were injured in the accident, they said.

The victims' identities were not confirmed. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

