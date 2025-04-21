Tragic Accident in Shimla: One Dead, 25 Injured as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

A tragic accident in Shimla's Dodra Kwar region has claimed the life of one woman and left 25 others injured after an overloaded Bolero Camper fell into a deep gorge. The incident occurred near Gusangu village, according to police reports.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Shana Devi from Dodra village, died instantly in the crash. The accident took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to skid off the road, the police stated.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, rescuing the injured and recovering the body. The critically injured have been moved to Sandasu hospital, while others with minor injuries are being treated locally in Dodra Kwar. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

