Left Menu

Sobering Reality: Risks of Derivative Trading Highlighted by Sebi Chairperson

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has raised serious concerns about the rising trend of people borrowing money to engage in speculative derivative trading. Highlighting the financial risks and broader economic impacts, Buch emphasized the need for regulatory vigilance. An expert group will study the futures and options market to provide recommendations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:33 IST
Sobering Reality: Risks of Derivative Trading Highlighted by Sebi Chairperson
Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch expressed serious apprehensions over the alarming surge in borrowing for speculative trading in derivatives, hinting at adverse macroeconomic consequences. She described the practice as financially perilous for many retail investors, who often face substantial losses, highlighting Sebi's research that indicates a majority losing out in such trades.

Buch criticized the diversion of household savings into unproductive, speculative activities that are not contributing to economic capital formation. She noted trades mainly occur near expiry dates without hedging, underlining their speculative nature. The issue, according to Buch, spans beyond investor protection and includes systemic risks to the market's ecosystem.

The regulator has established an expert committee to scrutinize the futures and options market segment comprehensively, with forthcoming public consultations. Buch also announced stricter norms to manage the entry and exit of individual stocks within the derivatives segment, aiming to sustain a robust and regulated securities market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024