Tragic Explosion at Firecracker Unit Claims Four Lives

Four workers were killed and another injured following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Panthuvarpatti village in Virudhunagar. The explosion, suspected to be due to mishandling of chemical ingredients, caused significant damage. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced compensation for the victims' families.

PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four workers lost their lives and another person sustained injuries after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Panthuvarpatti village in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. The blast, which occurred in the morning, is believed to have been caused by the mishandling of chemical ingredients, according to a senior district police official.

Buildings used for specific manufacturing tasks were also damaged in the explosion. The victims were identified as Rajkumar (45) from Achankulam village, Marisamy (40) from Nadusurankudi, and Selvakumar (35) and Mohan (30) from Vembakottai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his anguish over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced a compensation of Rs three lakh for each of the families affected by this tragic loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

