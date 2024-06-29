Tragic Explosion at Firecracker Unit Claims Four Lives

In a tragic incident, four workers lost their lives and another person sustained injuries after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Panthuvarpatti village in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. The blast, which occurred in the morning, is believed to have been caused by the mishandling of chemical ingredients, according to a senior district police official.

Buildings used for specific manufacturing tasks were also damaged in the explosion. The victims were identified as Rajkumar (45) from Achankulam village, Marisamy (40) from Nadusurankudi, and Selvakumar (35) and Mohan (30) from Vembakottai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his anguish over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced a compensation of Rs three lakh for each of the families affected by this tragic loss.

