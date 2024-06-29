Left Menu

Tragic Crocodile Attack Claims Young Boy's Life in Odisha

An eight-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile in Odisha's Angul district after the animal dragged him away while he was cleaning himself in the Mahanadi river. The boy's body was later recovered. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 6 lakh compensation for the family.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:40 IST
Tragic Crocodile Attack Claims Young Boy's Life in Odisha
boy
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after being attacked by a crocodile in Odisha's Angul district. According to police reports, the boy had gone to the Mahanadi river in Tikarpada to clean himself when the crocodile struck and dragged him away.

Residents and fire brigade teams launched an immediate search, eventually locating the boy's body at a different spot along the riverbank. Expressing his condolences, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 6 lakh compensation for the grieving family. Tikarpada is known for its wildlife sanctuary, which houses endangered gharials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024