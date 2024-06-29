Tragic Crocodile Attack Claims Young Boy's Life in Odisha
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a crocodile in Odisha's Angul district after the animal dragged him away while he was cleaning himself in the Mahanadi river. The boy's body was later recovered. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 6 lakh compensation for the family.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Saturday, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after being attacked by a crocodile in Odisha's Angul district. According to police reports, the boy had gone to the Mahanadi river in Tikarpada to clean himself when the crocodile struck and dragged him away.
Residents and fire brigade teams launched an immediate search, eventually locating the boy's body at a different spot along the riverbank. Expressing his condolences, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 6 lakh compensation for the grieving family. Tikarpada is known for its wildlife sanctuary, which houses endangered gharials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo Seals Customized Compensation Deal Amid Engine Woes
KFCC delegation visits Renukaswamy family, hands over Rs 5 lakh compensation
Gulf Tragedy: Migrant Workers' Families to Receive Compensation Amid Detentions
Singapore to seek compensation from ship owner over oil spill, say media reports
Tamil Nadu illicit liquor case: Death toll goes up to 34, CM Stalin announces compensation