Tragic Crocodile Attack Claims Young Boy's Life in Odisha

In a tragic incident on Saturday, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after being attacked by a crocodile in Odisha's Angul district. According to police reports, the boy had gone to the Mahanadi river in Tikarpada to clean himself when the crocodile struck and dragged him away.

Residents and fire brigade teams launched an immediate search, eventually locating the boy's body at a different spot along the riverbank. Expressing his condolences, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 6 lakh compensation for the grieving family. Tikarpada is known for its wildlife sanctuary, which houses endangered gharials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)