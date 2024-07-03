Government Reports 35% Surge in Coal Production for Q1 FY25

The government on Wednesday reported a 35% increase in coal production from captive and commercial coal mines, totaling 39.53 million tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY25.

The production was significantly higher compared to the 29.26 MT recorded in the first quarter of FY24, showcasing robust growth in the sector.

Additionally, coal dispatch demonstrated a 34.25% year-on-year rise, climbing from 34.07 MT in Q1 FY24 to 45.68 MT in Q1 FY25, according to a statement from the coal ministry.

The ministry highlighted a substantial increase in coal output for the power sector, from 25.02 MT in the first quarter of last year to 30.16 MT in the first quarter of this year, a 20.5% year-on-year growth.

The government reiterated its commitment to supporting coal block allottees to mitigate challenges and enhance their operations.

The coal ministry emphasized its primary goal of significantly augmenting coal production to meet the nation's increasing energy demands.

"Through collaborative efforts and targeted support, the ministry aims to bolster efficiency, sustainability, and output across the coal sector," the statement added.

