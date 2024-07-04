Navi Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 36 Lakh in Crypto Scam
A 44-year-old stock trader from Navi Mumbai lost over Rs 36 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam. The woman lodged a complaint against two individuals who lured her into investing. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act after she realized she had been defrauded.
- Country:
- India
A 44-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of a cryptocurrency scam, losing over Rs 36 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday.
The woman, who works as a stock trader, filed a complaint against two people in relation to the scam. The complaint led to a case being registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act on July 3 at Kharghar police station, authorities said.
Investigations reveal that the accused approached her in April this year, coaxing her into cryptocurrency trading. Over time, they convinced her to invest a total sum of Rs 36,80,151. When she sought returns on her investment, she received no response. Realizing she had been duped, she approached the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: BMC headquarters receives bomb threat mail, police say 'nothing suspicious' found
Firing at Delhi food outlet: More than 10 rounds were fired, say police
Tripura: 67 retired police officers to get re-employment for immigration duty
Police Arrest Duo in Rs 3.2 Crore Investment Scam
Uttar Pradesh: ED files second prosecution complaint in Shine City fraud case