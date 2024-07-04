Navi Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 36 Lakh in Crypto Scam

A 44-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of a cryptocurrency scam, losing over Rs 36 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday.

The woman, who works as a stock trader, filed a complaint against two people in relation to the scam. The complaint led to a case being registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act on July 3 at Kharghar police station, authorities said.

Investigations reveal that the accused approached her in April this year, coaxing her into cryptocurrency trading. Over time, they convinced her to invest a total sum of Rs 36,80,151. When she sought returns on her investment, she received no response. Realizing she had been duped, she approached the police.

