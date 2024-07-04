Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 36 Lakh in Crypto Scam

A 44-year-old stock trader from Navi Mumbai lost over Rs 36 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam. The woman lodged a complaint against two individuals who lured her into investing. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act after she realized she had been defrauded.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:17 IST
Navi Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 36 Lakh in Crypto Scam
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of a cryptocurrency scam, losing over Rs 36 lakh, according to police reports on Thursday.

The woman, who works as a stock trader, filed a complaint against two people in relation to the scam. The complaint led to a case being registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act on July 3 at Kharghar police station, authorities said.

Investigations reveal that the accused approached her in April this year, coaxing her into cryptocurrency trading. Over time, they convinced her to invest a total sum of Rs 36,80,151. When she sought returns on her investment, she received no response. Realizing she had been duped, she approached the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024