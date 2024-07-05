Government Assures Stable Retail Onion Prices Amid 27% Rise in Kharif Crop Sowing

The government on Friday reassured consumers about the stable supply of onions and downward-trending retail prices. According to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, kharif (summer-sown) onion sowing is estimated to rise by 27% this season.

The Ministry credits good and timely monsoon rains for the significant improvement in kharif crop yields, including vital vegetables like onion, tomato, and potato. The Ministry of Agriculture has assessed an overall increase in sowing areas for major vegetables compared to the previous year.

The statement highlighted that onion availability remains stable, despite a slight dip in production in the upcoming rabi-2024 season. The current rabi-2024 onion crop, harvested in March-May, is reportedly sufficient to meet domestic demand and export requirements. Farmers are releasing more onions to the market, driven by higher mandi prices and the onset of monsoons, which reduce storage losses.