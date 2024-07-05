Left Menu

Government Assures Stable Retail Onion Prices Amid 27% Rise in Kharif Crop Sowing

The government has confirmed that onion supply is steady and retail prices are stabilizing, thanks to a 27% increase in kharif crop sowing. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs attributes this improvement to timely monsoon rains. Increased sowing of other vegetables like potatoes and tomatoes is also expected to boost market availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:26 IST
Government Assures Stable Retail Onion Prices Amid 27% Rise in Kharif Crop Sowing
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday reassured consumers about the stable supply of onions and downward-trending retail prices. According to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, kharif (summer-sown) onion sowing is estimated to rise by 27% this season.

The Ministry credits good and timely monsoon rains for the significant improvement in kharif crop yields, including vital vegetables like onion, tomato, and potato. The Ministry of Agriculture has assessed an overall increase in sowing areas for major vegetables compared to the previous year.

The statement highlighted that onion availability remains stable, despite a slight dip in production in the upcoming rabi-2024 season. The current rabi-2024 onion crop, harvested in March-May, is reportedly sufficient to meet domestic demand and export requirements. Farmers are releasing more onions to the market, driven by higher mandi prices and the onset of monsoons, which reduce storage losses.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024