Quant Mutual Fund and Premji Invest Offload Massive Shares in HEG and Medplus

Quant Mutual Fund executed a major transaction on Friday, selling shares of HEG for a substantial Rs 421 crore through open market deals.

Quant Mutual Fund offloaded a total of 18.62 lakh HEG shares through two bulk deals on the BSE and NSE, comprising 9.5 lakh shares on the BSE and 9.12 lakh shares on the NSE.

Each share was sold at an average price of Rs 2,260, totalling Rs 420.86 crore. Details regarding the buyers remained undisclosed.

HEG's stock reflected minor growth, closing at Rs 2,264.30 on the BSE, a 0.73 per cent rise, and at Rs 2,261.50 on the NSE, up by 0.58 per cent.

Parallelly, Premji Invest sold 29.41 lakh shares of Medplus Health Services for Rs 200 crore via open market transactions.

The shares were moved by its affiliate PI Opportunities Fund - I at an average price of Rs 680 per share, amounting to Rs 199.99 crore.

Market data did not reveal the buyers of the Medplus shares.

Medplus shares, however, declined by 2.88 per cent, ending the trading session at Rs 670 on the NSE.