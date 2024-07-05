Left Menu

Quant Mutual Fund and Premji Invest Offload Massive Shares in HEG and Medplus

Quant Mutual Fund sold HEG shares worth Rs 421 crore through open market transactions. Premji Invest offloaded Medplus Health Services shares for Rs 200 crore. Details of buyers for both companies were not disclosed. HEG and Medplus shares saw minor fluctuations in their prices following the transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:33 IST
Quant Mutual Fund and Premji Invest Offload Massive Shares in HEG and Medplus
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Quant Mutual Fund executed a major transaction on Friday, selling shares of HEG for a substantial Rs 421 crore through open market deals.

Quant Mutual Fund offloaded a total of 18.62 lakh HEG shares through two bulk deals on the BSE and NSE, comprising 9.5 lakh shares on the BSE and 9.12 lakh shares on the NSE.

Each share was sold at an average price of Rs 2,260, totalling Rs 420.86 crore. Details regarding the buyers remained undisclosed.

HEG's stock reflected minor growth, closing at Rs 2,264.30 on the BSE, a 0.73 per cent rise, and at Rs 2,261.50 on the NSE, up by 0.58 per cent.

Parallelly, Premji Invest sold 29.41 lakh shares of Medplus Health Services for Rs 200 crore via open market transactions.

The shares were moved by its affiliate PI Opportunities Fund - I at an average price of Rs 680 per share, amounting to Rs 199.99 crore.

Market data did not reveal the buyers of the Medplus shares.

Medplus shares, however, declined by 2.88 per cent, ending the trading session at Rs 670 on the NSE.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024